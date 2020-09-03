Smart Shopping Tips for the Online Marketplace

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Trae Bridge, Lifestyle Journalist and TV Commentator, joins us on Good Day Kentucky to give us some tips on selling on online marketplaces!

COVID-19 has caused major disruptions in our lives, with many families finding themselves under financial stress.

To help, many are turning to online marketplaces, to find items they need, and to make some additional money during uncertain economic times.

Joining us today with details, is smart shopping expert, trae bodge.

Welcome to the show, trae.

Trae bodge: thanks so much for having me.

Speaker 1: well, we know that there has been a surge in activity on online marketplaces.

What have been the most popular items among shoppers, during the pandemic?

Trae bodge: since it started, the pandemic, the newly combined offerup and letgo marketplace has seen a huge increase in users, items posted, items sold.

And the items that are really trending have been those things that keep us occupied, like bikes, above ground pools, kayaks.

And also things for indoor activities, like puzzles and games.

And then more recently, with remote learning, we're seeing a lot of searches for desks.

Speaker 1: gotcha.

Now, do you have any tips for people looking to make the most money on their unwanted items?

Trae bodge: yeah.

So, if you're going to sell your gently used items, you want to treat it as you would a little business.

So, take really clear pictures, that are well lit, from multiple angles.

So, take really clear pictures, that are well lit, from multiple angles. Describe your items concisely and accurately. And also pricing is really important, so price your items competitively. And if you watch the app, it will give you suggestions. Also offer fantastic customer service and respond as quickly as you can. The OfferUp and Letgo marketplace is available across the 48 contiguous states, so you can connect to others in your community. For instance, I mentioned desks before - you could sell to a neighbor. And it's very budget friendly. Also, people are posting things for free to help out community members in need.

Speaker 1: yes, desks are sold out, and also bicycles too, because i was looking for bicycles at one point.

Now, how do online marketplaces... trae bodge: that's right.

Bikes and things like that were really hard to find.

Speaker 1: they really are.

Now, how does the marketplaces ensure safe and seamless transactions, during a pandemic?

Trae bodge: every marketplace is different, but i've been really impressed with what the newly combined offerup and letgo marketplace has been doing, for safety measures.

They have a program called the truyou identity verification.

So, you know that you're meeting the person you think you are.

They've with over 2000 law enforcement agencies, to set up community meetup spots, that are well lit and have cameras.

We're also finding that buyers and sellers are doing socially distanced meetups, across a large space.

So, you can go and evaluate what you're buying, and exchange funds without having physical contact.

These are all things that are really important, of course, during the pandemic.

Speaker 1: sometimes it sounds a little confusing, or intimidating, but it's really not.

Where can people go for more information, trae?

Trae bodge: that's right.

I really love the offerup and letgo marketplace, because it streamlines the whole process, and it's so simple.

You can download their free app on the app store, or google play, or you could go to offerup.com.

Speaker 1: wonderful.

Thanks for joining us today.

We really appreciate