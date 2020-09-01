Elections in Venezuela provoke a schism in opposition of president Nicolás Maduro

A popular opposition politician in Venezuela broke on Wednesday (September 2) with US-backed leader Juan Guaidó, whose coalition has vowed to boycott upcoming congressional elections claiming they're

Henrique Capriles said he’s determined to fight for fair elections on December 6th.

“We aren’t going to hand over the National Assembly to Maduro as a gift - never,” Capriles said.

"If he's going to take anything away from us, he's going to have to do it by force, which only looks bad for him." Capriles (48) can’t run in the elections since he's been banned from politics by Venezuelan authorities.

It's unclear how he would field candidates or what his decision to break with the boycott will concretely imply.

Following his comments, his Justice First party tweeted that it will meet on Thursday.

"In the face of the events that have occurred in recent days, we want to announce to Venezuelans that tomorrow our National Directorate will gather to establish a position in front of Venezuelans," it said.

In an hour-long speech live streamed online, Capriles criticized Guaidó without naming him.

He said Maduro clearly holds power in Venezuela while opposition lawmakers maintain an “internet government,” holding online meetings.

Hardly a political newcomer, Capriles led the Justice First party in 2012 when he lost the presidential election to Hugo Chávez and again the next year after Chávez’s death in a contest against Maduro.

He’s credited in recent days with negotiating with Maduro to win pardons for dozens of political dissidents, including several jailed as what the opposition called political prisoners.

“No-one is saying that with this election we are going to solve our political, economic and social crisis,” Capriles said.

"What I do know is that if we don't fight it will be even more difficult for us."