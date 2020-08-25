Covid: Health Ministry updates on fatality rate, active cases, recovery rate

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda launched 8 'nutraceutical-immunity boosting' products. The products were launched under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Priyojana (PMBJP). It is available for sale through Janaushadhi Kendras across the country "By using these items which we are releasing certainly antibody things will be development and we can come out from COVID also," said Sadananda Gowda. "PMBJP was launched in 2008, only 99 stores were functional till end of March 2016. The scheme was revamped, as per the vision of the Prime Minister in all aspects like procurement, logistics, IT and opening of stores in 2017. At present, there are 6587 stores. 732 districts out of 734 are covered," the minister tweeted.
Consultant Architect of Mosque to be built in Ayodhya's Dhannipur, Professor S.M Akhtar said that complex, not just a structure at the land will serve humanity and act as bridge among people. "Don't know about prior things, my work to figure what going happen next. We mainly talk about mosque but in reality we are going to build a complex. The cause behind this centre is humane. The mosque will not be just a structure but a centre which serve humanity and develope a bridge among people," said Professor S.M Akhtar. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had created the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust for building a mosque and other facilities on the land allotted in Ayodhya by the Uttar Pradesh Government on the Supreme Court's instructions in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.
Group of agitated locals blocked a road in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and started pelting stones at police personnel over alleged custodial torture of man. Additional SP and cops got injured in the incident that took place in Rasda area. Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath informed that accused SHO and head constable have been suspended. "FIR will be registered against people who pelted stones," he added.
Health Ministry advised people to wear face mask while exercising in groups. "If people are cycling or running or jogging in groups, then they must wear masks and follow social distancing," said Health..