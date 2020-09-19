COVID-19: India's total recoveries cross 50-lakh mark

45-day Navarathri Kolu exhibition began in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore but sales of Kolu dolls have gone down due to COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10,000 varieties of dolls have been displayed by artisans at the exhibition organised by Poompuhar. Dolls made up of matchsticks, family sets, Ramayana set and models of temples were among the few varieties in the exhibition. The varieties of dolls are less than previous years as fewer artists have participated in the fest this year. Also, due to COVID pandemic, only a few visitors are visiting the expo. The organiser, Ronald Sebastine said, "Every year, Poompuhar conducts Kolu exhibition for 30 days but this year we are conducting it for 45 days. This year due to COVID, Poompuhar does not have good customer footfall. Compared to last year, artisans' stalls are very less. Last year, 20 artisans participated while this year only 15 are here. " Navarathri Kolu festival showcases different culture of India.
India's COVID-19 tally crossed 56-lakh mark on September 23 with a spike of 83,347 new infections. Total COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 56,46,011. Currently, there are 9,68,377 active cases. With 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 90,020. Indian Council of Medical Research reported that 6,62,79,462 samples were tested up to September 22. Further, the Health Ministry informed that India's COVID-19 testing capacity surges to over 12 lakh daily tests.
While addressing at the 79th Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in the national capital on September 26, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic...