Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: India's total recoveries cross 50-lakh mark

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
COVID-19: India's total recoveries cross 50-lakh mark

COVID-19: India's total recoveries cross 50-lakh mark

India's total recoveries crossed 50-lakh mark on September 28.

The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally in India now stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured/discharged/migrated and 95,542 deaths so far.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,19,67,230 samples tested up to 27th September for COVID.

Of these, 7,09,394 samples were tested yesterday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

45-day dolls exhibition begins in Coimbatore ahead of Navratri [Video]

45-day dolls exhibition begins in Coimbatore ahead of Navratri

45-day Navarathri Kolu exhibition began in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore but sales of Kolu dolls have gone down due to COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10,000 varieties of dolls have been displayed by artisans at the exhibition organised by Poompuhar. Dolls made up of matchsticks, family sets, Ramayana set and models of temples were among the few varieties in the exhibition. The varieties of dolls are less than previous years as fewer artists have participated in the fest this year. Also, due to COVID pandemic, only a few visitors are visiting the expo. The organiser, Ronald Sebastine said, "Every year, Poompuhar conducts Kolu exhibition for 30 days but this year we are conducting it for 45 days. This year due to COVID, Poompuhar does not have good customer footfall. Compared to last year, artisans' stalls are very less. Last year, 20 artisans participated while this year only 15 are here. " Navarathri Kolu festival showcases different culture of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:19Published

Police books 2 Pune doctors for molesting woman colleague at COVID-19 facility

 A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said the two accused doctors were hired by an agency that is managing the said facility.
DNA

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research organization

ICMR's 2nd sero-survey shows Indians far from achieving herd immunity against Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

 The ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection, Union health minister Harsh..
IndiaTimes
Country crosses 56-lakh mark with 83,347 new infections [Video]

Country crosses 56-lakh mark with 83,347 new infections

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 56-lakh mark on September 23 with a spike of 83,347 new infections. Total COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 56,46,011. Currently, there are 9,68,377 active cases. With 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 90,020. Indian Council of Medical Research reported that 6,62,79,462 samples were tested up to September 22. Further, the Health Ministry informed that India's COVID-19 testing capacity surges to over 12 lakh daily tests.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

‘No vaccine for respiratory diseases has 100% efficacy’

 No vaccine for respiratory diseases has a 100% efficacy and ones with a 50-100% efficacy may be approved for use against the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Council..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus COVID-19: Total recovered cases in India cross 50 lakh mark, 10 lakh recovered in 11 days

In a positive development related to coronavirus spread in India, the total recoveries in the country...
Zee News - Published

India overtakes USA to record highest number of Covid-19 recoveries: Govt

India has overtaken the United States to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 181 live updates | Fire breaks out in COVID hospital near Cuttack

“The total recovered cases are close to 44 lakh [43,96,399] and India tops the global figure of...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

nithyamakam

nithya RT @EconomicTimes: With 10 lakh recoveries in just 11 days, India's total recoveries crossed 50 lakh-mark on Monday. #Covid19 https://t.c… 14 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times With 10 lakh recoveries in just 11 days, India's total recoveries crossed 50 lakh-mark on Monday. #Covid19 https://t.co/i7uubhuntx 19 minutes ago

Bingi_Yeshwanth

bingi yeshwanth goud RT @republic: India's total Covid recoveries cross 50 lakh; last 10 lakh recoveries in just 11 days https://t.co/fhgEPy0fzM 22 minutes ago

SopanMagar

Sopan Magar "Today's Covid-19 updates for India","Total Confirmed cases- 5992532","Total Recoveries- 4941627","Total Deaths- 94503" 26 minutes ago

republic

Republic India's total Covid recoveries cross 50 lakh; last 10 lakh recoveries in just 11 days https://t.co/fhgEPy0fzM 38 minutes ago

statevision_jmu

statevision.in COVID-19: India's total recoveries close to 50 lakhs - https://t.co/oN2PTHTGnU https://t.co/oCvP8RyXXN https://t.co/VcPCF1Z70R 47 minutes ago

JKUTNEWS1

JKUT NEWS NEW DELHI: With 10 lakh recoveries in just 11 days, India’s total recoveries crossed 50 lakh-mark on Monday.… https://t.co/jUbsQhre8q 1 hour ago

MalihaaymanM

MalihaAyman Mazumder RT @vani_mehrotra: India's total COVID-19 recoveries cross 50 lakh mark. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days #COVIDー19… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India records 88,600 new cases with 1,124 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India records 88,600 new cases with 1,124 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India recorded 88,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the coronavirus tally neared the 60-lakh mark. With 1,124 deaths reported in a single day, the total death toll has mounted to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
India have 110 PPE manufacturers, producing over 5 lakh per day: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

India have 110 PPE manufacturers, producing over 5 lakh per day: Harsh Vardhan

While addressing at the 79th Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in the national capital on September 26, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA [Video]

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published