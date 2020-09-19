COVID-19: India's total recoveries cross 50-lakh mark

India's total recoveries crossed 50-lakh mark on September 28.

The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally in India now stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured/discharged/migrated and 95,542 deaths so far.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,19,67,230 samples tested up to 27th September for COVID.

Of these, 7,09,394 samples were tested yesterday.