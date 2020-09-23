Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: India's tally soars past 60 lakh mark with death toll over 95 thousand | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Covid-19: India's tally soars past 60 lakh mark with death toll over 95 thousand | Oneindia News

Covid-19: India's tally soars past 60 lakh mark with death toll over 95 thousand | Oneindia News

India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic with the total cases crossing the 60 lakh mark.

More than 82,000 new Covid cases were reported across India in the past 24 hours.

1,039 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of deaths recorded since the pandemic to 95,542.

The number of recoveries reported in the past 24 hours is around 74,893, taking the total number of recovered people past 50 lakh.

The country now has 9.62 lakh active cases of coronavirus.

Delhi recorded more than 42 coronavirus deaths on Sunday.

With this, the number of deaths in the national capital has gone up to 5,235.

Kerala and the four worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported the highest one-day increases of any state in the past 24 hours.

#Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusPandemic


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

With spike of 83,347 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 56 lakh mark, death toll crosses 90,000

India's tally on Wednesday crossed 56 lakh cases following a spike of 83,347 fresh coronavirus...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes



Tweets about this

BorkarSalil

Salil Borkar RT @republic: Mumbai sees 4190 new COVID recoveries; city's recovery soars to 82% as tally near 2 lakhs https://t.co/jtRNeKxnse 12 hours ago

republic

Republic Mumbai sees 4190 new COVID recoveries; city's recovery soars to 82% as tally near 2 lakhs https://t.co/jtRNeKxnse 13 hours ago

LuckEmpress

Empress RT @republic: Mumbai sees 2163 new COVID cases; tally at 1.92 lakh with over 10,000 buidlings sealed https://t.co/QOol4QsAEf 3 days ago

SuperdudeAshish

Ashhh RT @republic: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soars to 12.82 lakh; recovery rate stands at 75.86% https://t.co/yUiPWtbZny 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India's total recoveries cross 50-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: India's total recoveries cross 50-lakh mark

India's total recoveries crossed 50-lakh mark on September 28. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
COVID-19 Cases On Rise In Numerous States [Video]

COVID-19 Cases On Rise In Numerous States

Over the past week, the U.S. averaged about 43,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 24 percent from the average two weeks ago. CBS News’ Lilia Luciano reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:53Published
Nearly one million people globally have died of COVID-19 [Video]

Nearly one million people globally have died of COVID-19

As the death toll due to COVID-19 hits nearly one million, experts say it's likely that another million could die from the disease before a vaccine is found.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published