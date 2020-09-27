Covid-19: India records 88,600 new cases with 1,124 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India recorded 88,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the coronavirus tally neared the 60-lakh mark.

With 1,124 deaths reported in a single day, the total death toll has mounted to 94,503.

The total coronavirus recoveries in India now stand at 49.41 lakh wit 9.56 lakh active cases.

The national daily positivity rate increased to 8.9 from yesterday's 6.3 per cent.

The recovery rate has inched up to 82.1 per cent.

The national mortality rate has remained at 1.5 per cent as more than 1,000 people a day have died due to coronavirus since September 2.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu reported the highest one-day increases of any state in the past 24 hours.