Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping

The Duke Of Sussex has said he hopes the stories of Paralympians detailed innew Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix help to get rid of “stereotyping andpreconceptions”.
The film details the history of the Paralympic Games andfeatures interviews with athletes including GB star Jonnie Peacock, as well asHarry, who founded the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women.
National Sports Awards 2020 ceremony was held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on this Khela Ratna and Arjuna awardee, Paralympian Deepa Malik said that para-athletics level of playing has reached international level. "Their (Athletes) abilities are more than their disabilities, if they get the chance to brush up their skills and this is the opportunity which Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju this time through sports policy to push sports into the main stream. 22 events happen in Para-sports, summer Paralympic so our games have increased in every field like in shooting, athletics power lifting. We are creating world records. Our level of playing has reached international level," said Malik.
Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix series, 'Away.' The stars opened up about their show that follows five astronauts from across the globe on the first mission to Mars.
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to actors Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Amit Sial and Jitendra Joshi on nepotism and their struggle to fame. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.
The Duke of Sussex catches up with a group of Invictus Games competitors,telling them their resilience is an inspiration during the coronaviruspandemic. Jen Warren (UK), Bruno Guevremont (Canada), Mark Reidy (Australia)and team captain JJ Chalmers (UK), recently took part in the At Home SuperheroTri - a sports competition held in the UK for anyone with a disability, whichthis year was held virtually.
