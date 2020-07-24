Global  
 

Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping

Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping

The Duke Of Sussex has said he hopes the stories of Paralympians detailed innew Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix help to get rid of “stereotyping andpreconceptions”.

The film details the history of the Paralympic Games andfeatures interviews with athletes including GB star Jonnie Peacock, as well asHarry, who founded the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women.


