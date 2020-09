Part I: I-TEAM: 16 Black men claim they were pushed out of Buffalo Schools jobs because of race Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 04:37s - Published 6 minutes ago Part I: I-TEAM: 16 Black men claim they were pushed out of Buffalo Schools jobs because of race Part I: I-TEAM: 16 Black men claim they were pushed out of Buffalo Schools jobs because of race 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Buffalo man assaulted by ATV riders



A Buffalo man says he was beat up by a slew of bikers in North Buffalo, illegally riding ATV’s dirt bikes and other motor bikes on Parkside Sunday. β€œI have cuts, contusions on my face. I have a.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:23 Published on July 14, 2020