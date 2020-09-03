Could The Stock Market Go On Another Ten-Year Bull Run?

The stock market is poised for another ten-year bull run.

That's according to Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets.

Belski told Bloomberg that the stock market's low on March 23 was the "control alt delete" reset button for the next 10-year bull run.

It will be the second half of a 20-year secular bull market.

He cautioned investors to not play the same strategy that they did following the 2008 financial crisis.

Business Insider reports that cyclicals, emerging markets, and oil may not be the move this time around.

Belski said "bottoms-up stock picking" and "good old-fashioned" fundamentals will dominate this next bull market.