Ryan Giggs praises hard work and concentration as Wales defeat Finland

Ryan Giggs praised Wales’ desire and focus after seeing his side start theirNations League campaign with victory in Finland.

Kieffer Moore’s 80th-minutefinish from close range secured a 1-0 win at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium andgave Euro 2020 qualifiers Wales a third successive victory.

“It was difficultbecause not many of the players have had minutes on the pitch being so earlyin the season,” Giggs said.