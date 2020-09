Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:35s - Published 5 minutes ago

Palm Beach County will move into Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan just days from now, and brick-and-mortar schools will reopen by Monday, Sept.

Palm Beach County to enter Phase Two on Sept. 8, mayor says; brick-and-mortar schools to reopen 5 school days later

TODAYGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS GAVE THEGREEN LIGHT TO TAKING THE NEXTSTEP IN RE- OPENING THECOUNTY..."TODAY WE'RE MOVING PALM BEACHCOUNTY INTO PHASE 2".THE PHASE 2 PLAN WILL GO INTOEFFECT NEXT TUESDAY.

TONIGHTWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S RYANHUGHES IS LIVE WITH HOW THISALSO HAS A MAJOR EFFECT ONPALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS...THE MAYOR HAND DELIVERED ALETTER ASKING THE GOVERNOR TOMOVE THE COUNTY INTO PHASETWO....AND HE ALSO MADE APERSONAL REQUEST TO PUSH BACKTHE DATE STUDENTS WOULD HEADBACK INTO THE CLASSROOM TOSEPT 21ST.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICTRESPONDING SAYING THE SCHOOLBOARD AND STATE APPROVEDSTUDENTS RETURNING 5- SCHOOLDAYS AFTER PHASE TWOBEGINS...AND UNTIL IT RECEIVESSOMETHING IN WRITING FROM THEGOVERNOR...NO DATE HASOFFICIALLY BEEN ANNOUNCED.TAKE A LISTEN TO THE MAYOR.“I HAVE FELT AND I CURRENTLYFEEL THERE ARE SOME CONCERNSABOUT THE OPERATIONALREADINESS OF THE SCHOOLDISTRICT TO ACCEPT180-THOUSAND STUDENTS BACK.THOSE CONCERNS HAVE BEENREITERATED TO ME BY MEMBERS OFTHE BOARD AND THEYTHAT MESSAGE PUBLICLY ASRECENT AS YESTERDAY” PHASETWO...WILL ALLOW BUSINESSES TOREOPEN IN STAGES.

IN THE FIRSTINCREMENT - MOVIE THEATERS,BOWLING ALLEYS, AND OTHERENTERTAINMENT VENUES CANREOPEN WITH LIMITED CAPACITY.RETAIL STORES AND GYMS CAN GOTO FULL CAPACITY.

RESTAURANTSWILL CONTINUE AT 50- PERCENTCAPACITY INSIDE AND 100-PERCENT OUTDOORS.

ROCCOTACOS SAYS IT HAS OTHERLOCATIONS ON THE WEST COASTALREADY IN PHASE TWO...WHICHHAS HELPED INCREASE SALES BY20-PERCENT.“ WEPROFIT WESURVIVE RIGHT NOW AND WE AREIN SURVIVAL MODE SO EVERYLITTLE BIT THAT WE CAN GETBACK HELPS.