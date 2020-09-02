School board discusses return to the classroom

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

He's live with details on bus procedures, tracking student coronavirus symptoms and sanitation plans... all this as huntsville city schools prepares to welcome students back as soon as september 14th.

Members of the huntsville city school system walked through several parts of returning to school -- from boarding the buses to life in the classrooms. elizabeth briggs, parent i'm torn because i want to give my kids an adequate education, but i'm not a teacher.

I can only get them so far.

Elizabeth briggs is facing a tough choice that's in front of many parents in huntsville city schools.

By september 9 -- she has to decide whether to keep them on the virtual path or return them to the classroom.

She's leaning toward sending most of her kids back to the staggered learning schedule.

Briggs says being her own boss puts her at a scheduling advantage.

Elizabeth briggs, parent but for those who don't have that option, who have to get up and go to work every day, and they're having to leave their older children to watch their younger children that go to school, it's hard.

Thursday night -- the district walked through several safety measures that will be in place for returning students -- from things like back to front loading of school buses -- -- to explaining how nurses will interact with sick children and what happens when children have minor or major symptoms of coronavirus.

Luke allen spoke to the board before the meeting to thank them for their work -- but argued that the school should have a full-time, in-class option -- instead of their current staggered plan.

Luke allen, parent it's been demonstrated throughout the state and the nation and we've yet to do it here with our public schools and it's time that huntsville city schools tries to do it.

Administration members stood behind their current plan that includes plastic partitions and extra sanitizing -- saying this is the best course of action given the circumstances.

Jeff wilson, director of operations even after 27 years in the army and two wars, i have never seen an environment of as rigorous and constant risk assesement as i have seen here in huntsville city schools since march 13 when this all happened.

Superintendent christie finley says they are in close contact with huntsville hospital regarding any rise in cases.

She says tracking the numbers will help to inform when it will be safe to offer a full five-day in-class option for students.

Reporting in huntsville -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.

