Kannada actress Ragini detained by CCB in drug case in Bengaluru

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04.

She was detained in connection with a drug case.

Earlier in the day, CCB has raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru.

Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.