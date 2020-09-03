Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug case

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug case

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug case

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru.

She was arrested in connection with a case related to drug abuse.

CCB of Bengaluru is probing the drug menace in the kannada film industry.

An fir has been registered at the cottonpet police station of the city.

She is likely to be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing.

Earlier in the day, the police had raided her residence.

Two people named rahul and viren khanna were also arrested.

Police had arrested another person, K Ravishankar on Thursday.

A total of four people have been arrested in the case.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ragini Dwivedi Ragini Dwivedi Indian film actress

Sandalwood drug racket: 2 arrested, actress being questioned, informs Police [Video]

Sandalwood drug racket: 2 arrested, actress being questioned, informs Police

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant revealed details regarding the sandalwood drug racket case and the arrests that they have made so far. He informed that the case is under investigation and two people (Ravi Shankar and Rahul) have been arrested in the case."While talking about Ragini Dwivedi, Kamal Pant said, "This particular actress has been in close contact with him (main accused). She has also participated in parties. Along with that, they have very close relationship. There was certain digital evidence which shows their connection."Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04. She was detained in connection with a drug case. Earlier in the day, CCB had raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru. Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published
Kannada actress Ragini detained by CCB in drug case in Bengaluru [Video]

Kannada actress Ragini detained by CCB in drug case in Bengaluru

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04. She was detained in connection with a drug case. Earlier in the day, CCB has raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru. Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India

Gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking cases are linked, claims Kerala Opposition Leader [Video]

Gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking cases are linked, claims Kerala Opposition Leader

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the gold smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia case in Bengaluru are linked. He demaded that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the matter. "There is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru. I am requesting the central and state governments to do a proper enquiry of the case. The CBI should investigate the matter," said the Congress leader.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Kannada Kannada Dravidian language spoken in Karnataka, India

Related news from verified sources

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi gets CCB notice in drug case; commits to appear before police on Monday

CCB summoned Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi to appear before it for investigation in connection with a...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Sandalwood drug scandal: Bengaluru Police arrests Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, two others

"Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police...
Zee News - Published

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi detained by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch in Sandalwood drug case

Sleuths of the Karnataka Central Crime Branch (CCB) searched the house of Kannada film actress Ragini...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Hindu



Tweets about this

casatyasai

SRI SAI 📚🇮🇳 RT @DarshanDevaiahB: #JUSTIN The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film indus… 15 minutes ago

LucknowCaravan

Lucknow Caravan Bengaluru drug bust: Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested, another actor's friend held #drug #raginidwivedi… https://t.co/Bs5AqKejBO 20 minutes ago

scmouli2

scmouli RT @dna: Karnataka Central Crime Branch arrests Kannada actor #RaginiDwivedi in drug case https://t.co/Y91L0qpQdL 26 minutes ago

benz_ravi

Ravi Benz | ราวีเบนซ์ RT @JusAdAmorum: @RofIGandh_ Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi Arrested In Connection With Drugs Case The police in Karnataka had intensified th… 32 minutes ago

Politicalfunda3

Political_funda RT @ndtv: Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi Arrested In Connection With Drugs Case https://t.co/fUAaRP2xCb https://t.co/RS0DYRtB27 35 minutes ago

gulabanshul

Gulab RT @swarup1972: Bengaluru: Kannada actor #RaginiDwivedi arrested in drugs probe https://t.co/5FEfcwTBfq via @EconomicTimes Very soon she… 1 hour ago

nkmukk

Dr. A. Mukhopadhyay Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi Arrested In Connection With Drugs Case https://t.co/3k6kgsNHP4 1 hour ago

Gopalghoti1

Gopal [email protected] RT @ShrimantManey: Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi Arrested In Connection With Drugs Case https://t.co/VV7Lo5SFkd via @ndtv #SSRDeathCase #Dru… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News [Video]

Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News

India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published
Central Crime Branch conducts search at Kannada actress Ragini's residence in drug case [Video]

Central Crime Branch conducts search at Kannada actress Ragini's residence in drug case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has raided the residence of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi in connection with a drug case on September 04 in Bengaluru. The CCB obtained the search warrant from the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published