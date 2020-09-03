Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug case

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru.

She was arrested in connection with a case related to drug abuse.

CCB of Bengaluru is probing the drug menace in the kannada film industry.

An fir has been registered at the cottonpet police station of the city.

She is likely to be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing.

Earlier in the day, the police had raided her residence.

Two people named rahul and viren khanna were also arrested.

Police had arrested another person, K Ravishankar on Thursday.

A total of four people have been arrested in the case.