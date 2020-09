All Madeira Middle School 8th-graders moving to online learning due to COVID-19 exposure Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:34s - Published 2 days ago All Madeira Middle School 8th-graders moving to online learning due to COVID-19 exposure A positive COVID-19 test for a Madeira Middle School student is having an effect on the lives of all eighth-grade students. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HAPPENING TODAY --áEIGHTHá GRADE STUDENTS INMADEIRA WILL GO BACK TOLEARNING FROM HOME AFTER ACLASSMATE TESTS POSITIVE FORáCOVID-19á.WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER PAOLA SURO LOOKS ATTHE DISTRICT'S RESPONSE ANDWHAT FAMILIES NEED TO KNOW ASTHEY'RE WAKING UP.TIMYKA -- THATSTUDENT THAT TESTED POSITIVEIS ENROLLED áHEREá AT MADEIRAMIDDLE SCHOOL AND HAS BEENATTENDING IN-PERSON LESSONS.AND BECAUSE OFTHAT CONFIRMED CASE -- áALLáEIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS WILLLEARN REMOTELY TODAY THROUGHFRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH.THE DISTRICT SAYS IT HOPESTO RETURN TO IN-PERSONLEARNING, MONDAY THE 21ST.OFFICIALS TELL USCONTACT TRACING FOUND 29STUDENTS HAD "CLOSE CONTACT"WITH THAT STUDENT."CLOSE CONTACT" FOR THEDISTRICT MEANS ANYONE WHOSPENT MORE THAN 15 MINUTES,CLOSER THAN SIX FEET TOSOMEONE WITH COVID-19.THOSE STUDENTS IN "CLOSECONTACT" MUST ALSO SIT OUTEXTRA- CURRICULAR ACTIVITIESAND BE QUARANTINED FOR TWOWEEKS.MADEIRA CITY SCHOOLSSAYS THIS ACTION IS PART OF APLAN IT CREATED WITH HELP FROMTHE HAMILTON COUNTY PUBLICHEALTH DEPARTMENT AND THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICE.A SMALL GROUP OFSTUDENTS AND A TEACHER WEREQUARANTINED WEDNESDAY ATMADEIRA HIGH SCHOOL FOLLOWINGA COVID-19 CASE AS WELL.REPORTING LIVE PAOLA SUROWCPO 9 NEWS.





