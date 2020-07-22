Global  
 

‘Black’ Professor Admits She Is Actually White In Self-Published Essay

A professor in America has confessed to pretending to be Black.

Jessica A Krug — whose areas of expertise include “African American history” and “imperialism and colonialism” — came clean in a self-published essay titled “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies” on Medium published Thursday.

In the confessional piece, Krug said that she has deceived friends and colleagues by falsely claiming several identities like “North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness” for “the better part of my adult life.”


