Beirut rescue teams detect 'heartbeat' of possible survivor one month after explosion

Beirut rescue teams detect 'heartbeat' of possible survivor one month after explosion

Beirut rescue teams on Thursday (September 3) detected a possible "heartbeat" under the rubble in the Mar Mikhael area of the city.

Footage September 3 shows rescue teams in the exposed first floor of a destroyed building, which is around a 10-minute walk from the blast's epicentre at the Port of Beirut.


Rescue Teams Search For Possible Survivor In Beirut Blast

Rescue Teams Search For Possible Survivor In Beirut Blast Watch VideoThe search is on for a possible survivor of last month's deadly explosion in...
Possible human heartbeat detected under rubble from Beirut explosion

Possible human heartbeat detected under rubble from Beirut explosion Rescue teams in Beirut have detected what they believe may be a human heartbeat under a destroyed...
Rescuers investigate possible signs of life in Beirut rubble, weeks after the deadly explosion

A rescue team has reportedly detected movement under a destroyed building in Beirut, one month after...
