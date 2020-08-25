Woman has amazing reactions to hearing everyday sounds for the first time

This was the amazing moment a 20-year-old student heard everyday sounds including hair brushing, scratching and paper wobbling.

The awe-inspiring clip filmed on August 6 at home in the Netherlands shows Evan Pridmore hearing these sounds for the first time with her sister.

"The day before I had gotten my new hearing aids after years of waiting - and finally I'm able to hear all these new sounds!

My sister decided to find a ton of things to try out that she thought I would like," she said.