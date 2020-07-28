Global  
 

Mikes Epps Shows Off His Sneaker Collection, From Most Expensive to Rarest

Comedian Mike Epps has an enviable sneaker collection with some truly rare pieces.

Join him as he shows off the gems of his collection, from his flashiest shoes to his most expensive sneakers.

Mike Epps can next be seen in the Netflix comedy series The Upshaws which he stars and produces with Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields, http://www.netflix.com/theupshaws


