Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner

Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner

Thousands of protesters have thronged the streets of Bukavu, eastern Congo, in support of local Nobel peace prize winner Denis Mukwege.

He has received death threats for speaking out over serious rights violations.

Lucy Fielder reports.

People in Bukavu, a city in eastern Congo, are rallying behind a Congolese Nobel peace prize winner who has received death threats in recent weeks for speaking out over serious human rights violations.

This is Denis Mukwege's hometown, the site of a hospital where the doctor treats survivors of sexual violence, which is endemic in the region's conflicts.

Don't touch our Nobel prize', the banners say.

The protesters are petitioning the government to give him official protection.

Last week, the United Nations said Mukwege's life was in danger after he and his family received the threats via social media and by phone.

Safina Kusimwa says Mukwege treated and fed the female victims, covering their expenses.

“Even though those of us here in Bukavu did not experience the atrocities, our sisters in the forest got raped and ruined.

Some completely lost their wombs, and some carried their wombs in their hands, some were severely injured before they received help.

They had severe infections and did not look like they would survive.” This was the moment local women celebrated Mukwege's Nobel win in 2018.

As well as his medical work, Mukwege has long called for the prosecution of armed groups responsible for sexual violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2012, he narrowly survived an attempt on his life.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Denis Mukwege Denis Mukwege Congolese gynecologist, Nobel laureate


Bukavu Bukavu Provincial capital and city in South Kivu, DR Congo


Democratic Republic of the Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Country in Central Africa

Fears for Congolese Nobel laureate after UN protection 'withdrawn’

 A doctor who shared a Nobel prize in 2018 for his work with victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo is at risk of assassination after the..
WorldNews
Fighters enter eastern DRC city, surround prison [Video]

Fighters enter eastern DRC city, surround prison

Armed men from CODECO group demand release of jailed fellow fighters in Bunia city.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:08Published
DR Congo church weighs in as parliament protests continue [Video]

DR Congo church weighs in as parliament protests continue

The Catholic Church weighs in on the political crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Nobel Prize Nobel Prize Set of five annual international awards, primarily established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel

Mass arrests in Belarus as authorities question Nobel Laureate [Video]

Mass arrests in Belarus as authorities question Nobel Laureate

Riot police in Minsk dispersed anti-government protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Wednesday night. The protest in the capital city marks the 19th day of consecutive demonstrations since the disputed early-August election. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:08Published
Nobel winner to be grilled over Belarus opposition role [Video]

Nobel winner to be grilled over Belarus opposition role

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:37Published

Republic of the Congo Republic of the Congo Equatorial country in Africa


United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

U.N. calls for investigation into apparent poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

 The United Nations is demanding a full investigation into the apparent poisoning of Alexei Nalvany, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
CBS News

Cooperate on climate or 'we will be doomed': UN chief

 LONDON: World powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or humanity is "doomed", UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned, telling AFP..
WorldNews

UN urges 'independent' Russian probe of Navalny poisoning

 GENEVA: The UN rights chief called Tuesday on to conduct or cooperate with a "thorough, transparent, independent and impartial investigation" into the alleged..
WorldNews

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial

 A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported,..
WorldNews

Amnesty International accuses Malta of using 'illegal tactics' against migrants

 Amnesty International condemned Malta on Tuesday for what it described as "illegal tactics" in the Mediterranean against immigrants making the dangerous crossing..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Congo-Kinshasa: Rally in Support of Nobel Laureate Mukwege After Death Threats

[RFI] Hundreds of people have rallied in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Bukavu in...
allAfrica.com - Published


Tweets about this