Boating season is cut short at Delta Lake this year, due to extremely low water levels from a lack of rain.

Of rain means extremely low water levels at delta lake.

But the big question is, will you still be able to get on the boat this labor day weekend?

Meteorologist violet scibior tells us more... standup: .

None "water levels at delta lake are extremely low this year, due to a lack of rain this summer.

And all the boats that you see at a-ok camp on the lake right now aren't expected to stay here long."

Vo: boaters at the a-ok campground will get to enjoy this labor day weekend on the water, but their boats have to be pulled out of the water before next weekend.

Sot: "unfortunately, when labor day hits i believe that we're going to have to shut down our boat launch and we're going to have to take all of our docks out of the water."

Vo: this is much earlier than expected.

Usually boaters don't have to pull their boats out of the water until october.

The reason for the early removal is extremely low water levels.

Sot: "basically what it's going to come down to is, the boats aren't going to be able to be pulled out if we don't pull them out in time.

Because we only have 5 foot of water on our docks."

Vo: the reason for the rush is because in about a week, the canal corportation will take out 15 feet of water to be able to transport boats through the canal systems. however, the water level is already much lower because of the lack of rain this summer.

One camper who's been coming to delta lake for over 20 years say she's never seen the water level this low before.

Sot: "this is probably the lowest i've ever seen it.

We've camped a total of 26 years and i've been a boat owner for 24 out of the 26 years.

So no, this is pretty sad."

Vo: normally, the lake is not lower than 44 feet, but right now it's only at 35 feet.

This comes after a record dry june, plus an overall lack of rainfall this summer.

Overall, we've only had about one foot of rainfall for the past 3 months combined.

Standup: if you have a boat on delta lake, hopefully you get a chance to get on it and enjoy the water this labor day weekend.

Reporting at delta lake, i'm violet scibior for newschannel 2.

