Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open.

She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds.

On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery.

Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New York.

Last Thursday Osaka pulled out of her semifinal at the Western & Southern Open in the aftermath of Jacob Blake's shooting.