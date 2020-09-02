Global  
 

Lemonad(e) Park in West Bottoms mixes music, food during COVID-19 pandemic

It was supposed to be a major celebration for Kansas City’s recordBar— 15 years of bringing bands to Kansas City and putting on shows.

But the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, so Lemonad(e) Park offered a pivot in the West Bottoms.

LOCAL BUSINESESS....BUT THIS ISN'T A NORMALYEAR.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIROTHFIELD SHOWS USTWO K-C BUSINESSESWHO AREN'T LETTINGCOVID-19 GET IN THE WAYOF CELEBRATING.BACK BEFORE COVILABOR DAY WEEKENDWOULD HAVE DRUMMEDUP BIG BUSINESS ATRECORD BARSteve Tulipana/ recordBarCo-OwnerWe were like this is going to beagreat year.

And then it"slife,anything can happenWITH SO MANY PEOPLEHUNGRY FOR SOMETHITO CELEBRATESTEVE TULIPANA LINKEUP WITH WES GARTNER OFVOLTAIREWes Gartner/ Voltaire OwneWe closed down for 2 monthsrightwhen the lockdown happen aduring that time I was justtrying tofind different ways to bringpeople tousBECAUSE AS THEYSAYWHEN LIFE HANDS YOULEMONS IN A PANDEMIC,YOU MAKE THISLEMONADPARKWes Gartner/ Voltaire OwnerIt seems like it was a year agobutwas only a couple months agothatwe just put this together.

Tosee thiscoming to fruition and see thingbecomes a thing is petty amazingand it also gives you faith inthepeople of KC and the communitythatthey want to support somethinglikethisAND IT"S ALL BEIDONE IN A SOCIALLY-DISTANCED, COVID-19FRIENDLY WAriel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsCapacity is limited to 100peopeach nightAnd everyone here is required towear a mask" unless you"redrinking or eatingWes Gartner/ Voltaire OwnerThe more we get through this,thefaster we get through this wecanmaybe get back to some sense ofnormalcyKEEPING PEOPLE SAFEAND SANE AND THEMUSIC LOUDTHIS OUTDOOR VENUE ITHE WAY RECORD BAR ISESCAPING GOING DARKTHE KANSAS CITYESTABLISHMENT ISCELEBRATING 15 YEARSBUT NEVER NEEDED APICK-UP GIG MORESteve Tulipana/ recordBarCo-OwnerWe haven"t had an event at oother location since March 15th.It"s been rough, it"s beenreally rough.

This gives aopportunity for some musicianstomake money, our employees arehelping out with this andgettinmoney in people"s handsSO UNTIL THINGSTURNOVBOTH VOLTAIRE ANDRECORD BAR WILLCONTINUE MAKINGLEMONADOUT OF LEMONSAND DOING IT RIGHTHERE EVERY FRIDAYAND SATURDAY NIGHT.Steve Tulipana/ recordBarCo-OwnerBeing creative and doing tryingtofind ways to exist is what we doREPORTING IN Kansas City.ARIEL ROTHFIELD.

