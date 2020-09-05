MONROVIA VS LINTON

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

It up from me... back to you marty linton found out a lot about their ballclub last week...the miners showed tremendous effort and heart pulling out a thrilling overtime win at their rivals sullivan.

Miners played their home opener tonight as they welcomed the bulldogs from monrovia to the roy.

Pick up action in the 2nd qtr, miners knocking on the door as drew smith rolls his way into the end zone.

He lost his lid but held onto the ball and that's all that really matters.

Miners lead 24-8.

Monrovia wastes little time responding to that miners td.

Dalen clements throws the jump ball to the end zone for his receiver ethan payne.

Bulldogs trail the miners 24-14.

Final minutes of the half, is that drew smith or mike alstott in the back field for the miners?

Smith picks up the first down and more as he just trucks defenders.

Next play, hunter gennicks with the read option, keeps the ball and gets inside the bulldogs 5 yard line.

Coach oliver sticking with the run game, this time it's senior trey goodman who barrels his way into the end zone.

The bulldogs hung around with the miners all game but linton sends monrovia back home with the "l" as