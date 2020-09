Tanker fire off Sri Lanka now under control, says navy euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Tanker fire off Sri Lanka now under control, says navy Sri Lankan officials have warned massive environmental damage is possible if the MT New Diamond vessel leaks or explodes.View on euronews 0

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia Sri Lanka thanks India for helping douse fire on board oil tanker It was carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from Kuwait to India. "We are receiving support from India and thankful to them," Sri Lanka's Army chief..

Supertanker ablaze off Sri Lanka, cargo area intact



A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about two million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country's navy said on Thursday (September 3), adding that one of its 23 crew was missing, and another injured.

Oil tanker towed from Sri Lanka shoreline amid spill fears
The navy begins towing the ship after a fire on board raises fears of an environmental catastrophe.

