Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill takes a look through some of Spain's biggest newspapers as they react to Lionel Messi's decision to remain at Barcelona.

The *Lionel Messi* speculation continues at fever pitch, with Manchester City said to be ready to...

Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi, appeared to concede his son could remain at Barcelona...

Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Lionel Messi at the club, who told earlier this week...