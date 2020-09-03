Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, Once Again, Criminally Encourages Supporters To Commit Felony

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Trump, Once Again, Criminally Encourages Supporters To Commit Felony

Trump, Once Again, Criminally Encourages Supporters To Commit Felony

It's a federal crime to vote twice in the same election, and it's also a felony in almost every state, including North Carolina.

But that didn't stop President Donald Trump from suggesting to his supporters there that if they vote by mail they should also attempt to vote in person.

According to CNN, Trump made the suggestion at a Friday night 'telerally,' saying it would allow his supporters to check that their vote was counted.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump suggests supporters illegally vote twice to test mail-in vs in-person

President Trump and his administration are continuing to cast doubt on mail-in voting two months...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



Tweets about this

Schnuddig

Schnuddig Hello Barr ???? once again : next you will be fired ???? Injection from Trump's penis? Too much of Trump's mental -… https://t.co/8WvjtVjfvL 2 days ago

happy99875

蔡知妍 RT @PingloveTaiwan: @JackPosobiec Antifa has once again proven that it is a terrorist organization led by hateful radicals. We must hold an… 1 week ago

PingloveTaiwan

Ping @JackPosobiec Antifa has once again proven that it is a terrorist organization led by hateful radicals. We must hol… https://t.co/DDL2pShm2c 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Supporters Gather In Latrobe [Video]

Biden Supporters Gather In Latrobe

Some Joe Biden supporters were in Latrobe during the president's speech.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump Tells Supporters to Commit Felony by Voting Twice [Video]

Trump Tells Supporters to Commit Felony by Voting Twice

Trump told his supporters to vote twice, once with a mail-in ballot and again at a polling station. He implied that attempting to vote twice will test the security of the mail-in voting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Reporter Update: President Donald Trump Rallies In Latrobe [Video]

Reporter Update: President Donald Trump Rallies In Latrobe

President Donald Trump and his supporters rallied at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Thursday night. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more at 11 p.m.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published