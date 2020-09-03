Trump, Once Again, Criminally Encourages Supporters To Commit Felony

It's a federal crime to vote twice in the same election, and it's also a felony in almost every state, including North Carolina.

But that didn't stop President Donald Trump from suggesting to his supporters there that if they vote by mail they should also attempt to vote in person.

According to CNN, Trump made the suggestion at a Friday night 'telerally,' saying it would allow his supporters to check that their vote was counted.