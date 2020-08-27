CM Hemant Soren meets delegation of Tana Bhagat community

Delegation apprised Jharkhand CM about their problems. Chief Minister assured the community members of solving their issues soon.

Chief Minister Soren interacted with the members at his residence in Ranchi 's Kanke road.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2020 began on Tuesday at various centres across the country.

A day after RJD MLA Samta Devi was quarantined in Ranchi, where she had gone to meet jailed party chief Lalu Prasad, Bihar's ruling JD(U) alleged on Thursday..

As per the government's statement on Monday, these central teams will assist the state government to strengthen containment, surveillance, testing and efficient..

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad, who is serving a jail term, has been allegedly holding durbars at the official residence of the..

The New Delhi Ranchi Rajdhani Express train number 12454 was stranded at Daltonganj due to more than 250 Tana Bhagats agitation at Tori Junction, performing..

Jharkhand CM Soren meets Governor Draupadi Murmu on 'Karma Puja' Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 29 met Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan on August 29. CM Soren extended his wishes to Governor on the occasion of 'Karma Puja'. 'Karma Puja' is celebrated to mark strong brother-sister bond in parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

CM Hemant Soren condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on August 31 expressed his condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. He said, "In the journey of his politics he did several appreciation works. We will always remember him. I expressed my condolences to him." Former President passed away on August 31 at the age of 84 and had contracted COVID-19.