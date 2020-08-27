Global  
 

CM Hemant Soren meets delegation of Tana Bhagat community

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:13s - Published
CM Hemant Soren meets delegation of Tana Bhagat community

CM Hemant Soren meets delegation of Tana Bhagat community

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 5 met delegation of Tana Bhagat community.

Chief Minister Soren interacted with the members at his residence in Ranchi's Kanke road.

Delegation apprised Jharkhand CM about their problems. Chief Minister assured the community members of solving their issues soon.


