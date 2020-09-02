Global  
 

Labor Day weekend and COVID-19 concerns

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Labor Day weekend and COVID-19 concerns
Labor Day weekend and COVID-19 concerns

The best Labor Day tech deals

 Image: Satechi

Welcome to Labor Day weekend. Whether you’re working during the US holiday on Monday, September 7th, or you have off, retailers have..
The Verge

Officials warn of COVID-19 risks as Labor Day weekend gets underway

 There are signs on some beaches that social distancing might also take a holiday this weekend.
CBS News

Governors warn people to take COVID-19 seriously over Labor Day weekend

 Officials are warning Americans to be cautious and use common sense during any social gatherings over Labor Day weekend, after COVID-19 cases increased over both..
CBS News

Health experts say Labor Day could be pivotal in containing COVID-19 this fall

The nation's top health officials say Labor Day weekend could be pivotal in getting ahead of COVID-19...
CBS News - Published

Coronavirus concerns ahead of Labor Day weekend

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the way Americans behave over Labor Day weekend will determine how the...
CBS News - Published

COVID-19 cases rising in 27 states amid Labor Day concerns

As Labor Day weekend arrives, news that coronavirus cases are rising in more than two dozen states...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsy



Health experts fear Labor Day weekend could become COVID-19 super spreader event [Video]

Health experts fear Labor Day weekend could become COVID-19 super spreader event

Health experts warn similar long holiday weekends earlier in the year created the perfect storm for COVID-19 to spread.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:40Published
Labor Day Celebrations Focusing On Safety, Social Distancing [Video]

Labor Day Celebrations Focusing On Safety, Social Distancing

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon checked in with people at the Jersey Shore to find out how they're celebrating Labor Day while staying safe and socially distant.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published
New State Ads Warn People To Avoid Partying Over Labor Day Weekend [Video]

New State Ads Warn People To Avoid Partying Over Labor Day Weekend

The state is taking a new approach to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the holiday weekend.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:32Published