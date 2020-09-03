Some workers concerned about tax deferral

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

President Trump's plan to allow companies to temporarily defer their workers' payroll taxes kicked off earlier this week.

president trump's plan to allow companies to temporarily defer their workers' payroll taxes officially kicked off this week... meaning some americans may see more money on their paycheck.

If you make less than four grand every two weeks, youshould see a deferral on the social security tax portion on your check.

This is part of a measure that started on september 1st.

President trump has indicated that he wants to terminate the tax, so workers don't have to pay the money back later... which is one of the concerns savannah laboy has.xxx "i'm feeling pretty comfortable where i'm at right now so i really wouldn't like to defer it i rather it just go out so i don't have to worry about it later on but i mean everybody is different so some people may need it."

