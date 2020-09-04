Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake

Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake

Multiple boats sank at a Texas lake Saturday during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump, authorities say.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Several Boats Sink During ‘Trump Boat Parade’ in Texas, Officials Say

There was no immediate word about casualties at the event, which was taking place on Lake Travis.
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •TIMENew Zealand Herald



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey [Video]

Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey

In Texas, several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Trump. Meanwhile ,boaters took to the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday for a similar parade supporting law..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published
Boat stuck on a sandbar in Lake Cascade causes owner nightmares [Video]

Boat stuck on a sandbar in Lake Cascade causes owner nightmares

The water levels in Lake Cascade continue to drop but as it does as hazards emerge for boaters.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:46Published
North Texas Boaters Anxious To Hit The Water Over The Holiday Weekend [Video]

North Texas Boaters Anxious To Hit The Water Over The Holiday Weekend

North Texas Boaters Anxious To Hit The Water Over The Holiday Weekend

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published