Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake
Multiple boats sank at a Texas lake Saturday during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump, authorities say.
Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New JerseyIn Texas, several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Trump. Meanwhile ,boaters took to the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday for a similar parade supporting law..
Boat stuck on a sandbar in Lake Cascade causes owner nightmaresThe water levels in Lake Cascade continue to drop but as it does as hazards emerge for boaters.
North Texas Boaters Anxious To Hit The Water Over The Holiday WeekendNorth Texas Boaters Anxious To Hit The Water Over The Holiday Weekend