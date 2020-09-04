Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake

Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey



In Texas, several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Trump. Meanwhile ,boaters took to the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday for a similar parade supporting law.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:38 Published 5 hours ago

Boat stuck on a sandbar in Lake Cascade causes owner nightmares



The water levels in Lake Cascade continue to drop but as it does as hazards emerge for boaters. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:46 Published 8 hours ago