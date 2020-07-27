Heavily armed groups march through Louisville, Kentucky

Various armed groups marched through downtown Louisville, KY on Saturday (September 5th) saying they wanted to protect buildings from a paramilitary group they claimed had threatened to set fire to the

Various armed groups marched through downtown Louisville, KY on Saturday (September 5th) saying they wanted to protect buildings from a paramilitary group they claimed had threatened to set fire to the city.

The armed groups marched to the courthouse where they were met by people protesting against the death of black woman Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.

Amid tense scenes, Dylan Stevens, also known as "The Angry Viking" said his armed group had no "qualms" with activities of the Breonna Taylor protesters and were only there because The Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC) paramilitary group had threatened to burn down the city.

Stevens and his group left the courthouse about one hour after arriving, according to a witness.