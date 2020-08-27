One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings

West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random.
Chief Superintendent Steve Graham confirmed one person died, two remain hospital in critical condition, and five others were injured, following a series of attacks in the town centre overnight.
Multiple people have been injured and a major incident declared after a seriesof stabbings in Birmingham. Police and paramedics were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then beingreported.
