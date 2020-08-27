Global  
 

One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings

One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre.

West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then beingreported.


No suggestion Birmingham attack terror related, police say [Video]

No suggestion Birmingham attack terror related, police say

West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham confirmed one person died, two remain hospital in critical condition, and five others were injured, following a series of attacks in the town centre overnight. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham [Video]

Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham

Multiple people have been injured and a major incident declared after a seriesof stabbings in Birmingham. Police and paramedics were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then beingreported.

UK police report multiple stabbings in Birmingham

 West Midlands Police say there are "a number" of victims, but the severity of their injuries is not known.
Major incident in Birmingham, UK centre after multiple stabbings, police say

 UK police have declared a "major incident" after officers were called to multiple stabbings in Birmingham's city centre.West Midlands Police say officers were..
One dead, two seriously injured in Birmingham stabbings, police say

Police have said multiple stabbings in #Birmingham city centre resulted in "a number" of victims, but...
One dead and seven injured after stabbing attacks in the English city of Birmingham

Of the seven people injured, two are in a critical condition.
Birmingham stabbings leave one dead, seven injured

Birmingham stabbings leave one dead, seven injured A police statement said: “We can now confirm that we’ve launched a murder investigation following...
