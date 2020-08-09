Global  
 

West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:37s - Published
West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings

West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

Report by Alibhaiz.

