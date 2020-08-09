West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings

West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random.
Chief Superintendent Steve Graham confirmed one person died, two remain hospital in critical condition, and five others were injured, following a series of attacks in the town centre overnight.
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre. West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then beingreported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited areas struck by a typhoon and called for 12,000 workers from the capital Pyongyang to join in the recovery efforts.
North Korean state-run TV showed footage of Kim and other officials surveying the damage in a rural and coastal area in South Hamgyong province.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said that "the conditions of the overall coastline of our country are poor and sea dikes were not properly built.”
State media did not report any injuries or deaths, but the country's main newspaper said that local officials will be "gravely punished" for failing to evacuate residents.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement.
In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk".
Facebook has banned a terminally ill Frenchman from livestreaming after he announced plans to broadcast his death on the platform, Agence France-Presse reported Saturday per French 24. Alain Cocq, 57, suffers from a painful and incurable illness that causes the walls of his arteries to stick together and has said he expects to die within the week after spending the last 34 years in the terminal stage of his disease, the outlet reported.
