old forge shooting

Town of Webb Police Chief Ron Johnston tells NEWSChannel 2 a home invasion led to a shooting on Dan Bar Acres in Old Forge

Of webb police still have not released much information this morning.

What we do know is that a 9-1-1 call came in around 8:30 last night for a home invasion and shooting at a home on dan bar acres road in inlet.

Police do say the shooting happened in the driveway of the home...which is near the intersection of dan bar acres road and fletcher road.

We did speak with town of webb police chief ron johnston and state police troop d spokesperson jack keller around midnight...and neither would provide much information, saying it was too early in the investigation to release anything...even whether someone or more than one person was injured or even killed in the incident.

They said they did not want to jeapardize the investigation.

Tc : 37:17 "we received a 911 call at 8:27 pm.

It was report a, some pe of homenvasionnd shooting.officerse town of web police department and we were able to confirm that there was a shooting incident at this point all i can tell you is that the web police in new york state police, along with bureau of criminal investigations are unseen conducting the investigation.

We can spec the investigation to go on throughout the night.

Also at the scene is district attorney jeff carpenter and some of his staff that i've come here to assist us.

We're going to be able to give you more updates when the investigation progresses.

But at this point i can't release much more than that."

Tc : 38:43 "i expect this will go on until the late morning possibly longer.

One of the hurdles that we face is we have the holiday weekend and all the resources that we need are not available so we have to, we're at the mercy of the district attorney being able to make a staff available and get through the investigation with his which is a team effort with the web police and state police."

