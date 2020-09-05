Black Lives Matter bike ride brings crowd to Tillman Park in Fort Wayne

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 day ago

More than 100 people came out Saturday morning for The Black Lives Matter bike ride.

Brianna dahlquist, chris mullooly has the night off.

People were definitely outside getting some sun and getting fit- spreading a message of life and community this morning.fox 55's jentill neal tells us about the black lives matter bike ride in fort wayne at tillman park.

Tillman park today drew a crowd of more than 100 people in black clothing for the black lives matter movement.> 00:00:12-00:00:24"there's a lot of racial injustices going on out here everyday and it's not just about black people.

It's black and brown people everywhere and it's something people are trying to sweep under the rug but clearly you can see it's something that can not be swept under the rug."jennifer mcgee and her friends rode their bikes along the trail here joining others in cycling the 8 miles.the 8 is symbolic for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds george floyd was pinned to the ground.the community organization firm and the fort wayne urban league put the event together today.>"i think having this many people show up was a really big deal."for fort wayne resident marlon riley it's more than a bike ride, it's carrying on the legacy of george floyd and others by promoting a healthier life and a sense of community.> 00:00:18-00:00:27"i just want to be a part of community activities.

Fitness is very important to me.

It's something we can do to show our solidarity."this is the first of many events that will be hosted by firm and the fort wayne urban league.

> 00:01:28-00:01:40"unity has to start somewhere, so if we can have a small group like the firm group that's been together since june, the more we can ban together the smaller groups, the bigger we get.

If we can start on maybe the southside, work our way around the city, maybe we can set an example other cities might follow."

The bike ride closed out with registering people to vote and after that people headed over to fairfield avenue for the community