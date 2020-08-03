CCTV footage released in hunt for Birmingham knifeman

Wesley Streete found guilty of rape and murder of friend Keeley Bunker



Wesley Streete has been found guilty at Stafford Crown Court of the 2019 rapeand murder of Keeley Bunker. The court heard that Keeley had “trusted” herkiller to walk her home safe, given that they were childhood friends. Thecourt was shown CCTV and bodycam footage of the night Keeling died, onSeptember 19, when Streete travelled to Birmingham and met his victim on anight out, and later, when he is arrested and lies to police about hisknowledge of her death. He repeatedly lied about what had happened to 20-year-old Ms Bunker as they returned to their hometown of Tamworth, changing hisaccount at least four times before trial at Stafford Crown Court. Streeteinitially claimed to have left Ms Bunker to walk home alone, before lateralleging he “accidentally killed her” during consensual sex in Wigginton Park.Ms Bunker’s uncle Jason Brown discovered her partially submerged body during amassive search effort. The jury, returning verdicts on Wednesday, convictedStreete in just over eight hours.

