3 Weeks of Continuing Spare the Air Alerts Sets Record

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:50s - Published
3 Weeks of Continuing Spare the Air Alerts Sets Record

3 Weeks of Continuing Spare the Air Alerts Sets Record

Monday will mark 21 days straight of unhealthy air in the Bay Area.

Devin Fehely reports.

(9-6-20)


