Camping on Labor Day Weekend

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 week ago

Labor day weekend is often seen as the unofficial end of summer.

That means many people are getting one last outing in before cooler weather comes our way.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens visited with campers at the k?

"*o?

"*a near roches* and has the story.xxx the weather in our area has been so nice and beautiful this weekend ?

"* that people ae getting one last time for the last hurrah of summer ?

"* and camping, whether by rv, tent or cabin.

For scott and breanna kirchman?

"* their vacation has been extended... in a way.

Scott recently retired from the military ?

"* while breanna is a contractor at mayo clinic ?

"* and have stayed here at the koa for about a month and a half now.

"it's nice and quiet out here.

It's very quiet.

We don't have to worry about cars and traffic and we can have campfires and smo'res and all that other good stuff."

Their family picked the right spot ?*- thanks to the campground's owners.

"she'll come by and she'll give our youngest rides on the golf cart and our big boys legos to put together.

She'll come by and play with the dogs."

Running the campsite are barb and roger philip.

For about 30 years ?

"* they've met many faces traveling right here to southern minnesota ?

"* or a temporary stop as they make their way across the country.

With everything going on right now ?

"* they've had a pretty healthy summer ?

"* as most people just needed to get out.

"i know it's going to slow down, but kids are going back to school or virtual school.

It will slow down, but that's ok, we understand."

Now that this camping season is about to wrap up ?

"* they know where to come for their next stay.

"barb and roger are definitely part according to koa's north american camping report released earlier this year ?

"* 41 percent of campers intended to keep their vacation even with the