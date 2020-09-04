Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Camping on Labor Day Weekend

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Camping on Labor Day Weekend
Campers enjoying one last summer hurrah.

Labor day weekend is often seen as the unofficial end of summer.

That means many people are getting one last outing in before cooler weather comes our way.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens visited with campers at the k?

"*o?

"*a near roches* and has the story.xxx the weather in our area has been so nice and beautiful this weekend ?

"* that people ae getting one last time for the last hurrah of summer ?

"* and camping, whether by rv, tent or cabin.

For scott and breanna kirchman?

"* their vacation has been extended... in a way.

Scott recently retired from the military ?

"* while breanna is a contractor at mayo clinic ?

"* and have stayed here at the koa for about a month and a half now.

"it's nice and quiet out here.

It's very quiet.

We don't have to worry about cars and traffic and we can have campfires and smo'res and all that other good stuff."

Their family picked the right spot ?*- thanks to the campground's owners.

"she'll come by and she'll give our youngest rides on the golf cart and our big boys legos to put together.

She'll come by and play with the dogs."

Running the campsite are barb and roger philip.

For about 30 years ?

"* they've met many faces traveling right here to southern minnesota ?

"* or a temporary stop as they make their way across the country.

With everything going on right now ?

"* they've had a pretty healthy summer ?

"* as most people just needed to get out.

"i know it's going to slow down, but kids are going back to school or virtual school.

It will slow down, but that's ok, we understand."

Now that this camping season is about to wrap up ?

"* they know where to come for their next stay.

"barb and roger are definitely part according to koa's north american camping report released earlier this year ?

"* 41 percent of campers intended to keep their vacation even with the




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tourism Industry Shows Slight Improvements Over Labor Day Weekend

Tourism Industry Shows Slight Improvements Over Labor Day Weekend Watch VideoNumbers from Labor Day weekend show some slight signs of improvement in the travel and...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS Newsazcentral.com


Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Americans headed into Labor Day weekend — the unofficial end to the Lost...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •MashableNewsmax


8 ideas for a (fun and safe) indoor Labor Day weekend

Labor Day — like the rest of the past several months — looks different in 2020.  Sending off...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comazcentral.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boulder Records Uptick In New Cases [Video]

Boulder Records Uptick In New Cases

County health officials say the rise in cases is due to the Labor Day weekend.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:10Published
PB bartender punched over face mask [Video]

PB bartender punched over face mask

PB bartender punched over face mask

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:09Published
Wynn Las Vegas files lawsuit after Labor Day weekend violence at property [Video]

Wynn Las Vegas files lawsuit after Labor Day weekend violence at property

The Wynn Las Vegas has filed a lawsuit after fights broke out at the property over Labor Day weekend. The resort filed the lawsuit on Friday against the individuals who were involved in a brawl in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:00Published