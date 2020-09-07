India gets hypersonic tech: What makes it superior & how it works | Oneindia News

India has joined the hypersonic missile club after successfully testing the technology from APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation for this achievement that makes India the 4th country after the United States, Russia and China to have this capability.

Why is hypersonic technology considered superior and how does it work?

