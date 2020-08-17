Global  
 

Police arrest teenager following Suffolk shooting

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Police arrest teenager following Suffolk shooting

Police arrest teenager following Suffolk shooting

Suffolk Police say a teenage boy has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was shot near Kesgrave High School.

Report by Jonesia.

