Teenager to appear in court over shooting of 15-year-old boy

A teenager will appear in court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder andfirearms offences after a 15-year-old boy was shot on his way to school.Suffolk Police were called shortly after 8.40am on Monday morning to reportsthat a teenage boy had been shot on a housing estate in Kesgrave.

The 15-year-old sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital,where he currently remains in a critical condition.

On Tuesday night, SuffolkPolice said a 15-year-old boy, of the Woodbridge area, had been charged withattempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life andpossession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

The teenager hasbeen remanded in custody and will appear via videolink before NorwichMagistrates’ Court on Wednesday.