Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teenager to appear in court over shooting of 15-year-old boy

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Teenager to appear in court over shooting of 15-year-old boy

Teenager to appear in court over shooting of 15-year-old boy

A teenager will appear in court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder andfirearms offences after a 15-year-old boy was shot on his way to school.Suffolk Police were called shortly after 8.40am on Monday morning to reportsthat a teenage boy had been shot on a housing estate in Kesgrave.

The 15-year-old sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital,where he currently remains in a critical condition.

On Tuesday night, SuffolkPolice said a 15-year-old boy, of the Woodbridge area, had been charged withattempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life andpossession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

The teenager hasbeen remanded in custody and will appear via videolink before NorwichMagistrates’ Court on Wednesday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Addenbrooke's Hospital Addenbrooke's Hospital NHS teaching hospital and research centre in Cambridge, England


Kesgrave Kesgrave Town in Suffolk, England

Kesgrave schoolboy shooting: 15-year-old boy charged

 A 15-year-old is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
BBC News

Kesgrave shooting: Gun found in schoolboy attack inquiry

 Police say a "long-barrelled" gun was recovered in connection with the shooting of a schoolboy.
BBC News
Suffolk Police statement following Kesgrave shooting [Video]

Suffolk Police statement following Kesgrave shooting

A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in a shooting close to Kesgrave High School. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:15Published
Shooting of 15-year-old boy near school in Kesgrave was 'isolated' incident [Video]

Shooting of 15-year-old boy near school in Kesgrave was 'isolated' incident

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones of Suffolk Police gives an update aboutthe shooting incident in Kesgrave, in which a 15-year-old boy was seriouslyinjured.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Teenager arrested after 15-year-old boy shot near Suffolk high school

A teenage boy has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in a shooting...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

15-Year-Old Is Charged in Shooting of Child and 4 Others at J’Ouvert

The teenager walked with revelers for several blocks before opening fire, an official said. A...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

DaviesGabe

Iwan Gabe Davies Man to appear in court over teenager's death https://t.co/gcUnbhsFc1 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Teenager dies in fall near Wembley Stadium [Video]

Teenager dies in fall near Wembley Stadium

A 13-year-old boy has died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats near Wembley Stadium. Met Police officers were called just before 7am on Monday to a residential building in Olympic Way,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:25Published
Suffolk Shooting 'an isolated incident' [Video]

Suffolk Shooting 'an isolated incident'

Suffolk Constabulary have reassured locals that the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave is an "isolated incident".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:29Published
Police arrest teenager following Suffolk shooting [Video]

Police arrest teenager following Suffolk shooting

Suffolk Police say a teenage boy has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was shot near Kesgrave High School. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:45Published