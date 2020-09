Amber Heard blasts ex-husband Johnny Depp's request to delay defamation trial Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published Amber Heard blasts ex-husband Johnny Depp's request to delay defamation trial Amber Heard has blasted her ex-husband Johnny Depp for attempting to delay his $50 million dollar libel battle against her which would allow him to shoot his next movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend