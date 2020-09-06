Global  
 

India has world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases

India has surpassed Brazil, but despite the spike, the government is continuing with its reopening plans - including resuming metro rail services.


Clinical trials of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to begin this month in countries including India: RDIF

 The clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for coronavirus will be held this month in several countries including India, confirmed Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the..
India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus cases

 India has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 4.2 million people infected. The 90,802 cases added in the past..
Covid 19 coronavirus: India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst virus-hit country

 India became the world's second-worst-hit country by the pandemic today as urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states..
Coronavirus: India overtakes Brazil in Covid-19 cases

 India, which has been adding record daily totals, now has the world's second-highest tally.
Coronavirus digest: India caseload surges to second-highest in world

The number of cases rose to over 4.2 million, passing Brazil's total tally. Meanwhile, Australia...
India Reports Record Number of New COVID Infections

Health ministry reports that it had recorded 90,632 new COVID-19 infections in previous 24-hour...
Akhilesh Yadav attacks Centre over India ranking second in Covid cases globally

BJP government's claims have been exposed with India becoming number 2 in the world in corona cases,...
Matt Hancock 'concerned' with rise in Covid-19 cases [Video]

Matt Hancock 'concerned' with rise in Covid-19 cases

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The rise in the number of cases that wehave seen today is concerning. “The cases are predominantly among youngerpeople but we have seen in other countries..

COVID-19: India may soon overtake Brazil as second-most affected country [Video]

COVID-19: India may soon overtake Brazil as second-most affected country

With the number of COVID-19 cases breaching the 41-lakh mark on September 06, India is expected to overtake Brazil as the second-most affected country in the world. The total number of coronavirus..

India sees global record in new coronavirus cases [Video]

India sees global record in new coronavirus cases

India reported more than 90,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and is set to pass Brazil on Monday to become the world's second worst affected country by total infections. David Doyle reports.

