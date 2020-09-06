|
India has world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s - Published
India has world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases
India has surpassed Brazil, but despite the spike, the government is continuing with its reopening plans - including resuming metro rail services.
