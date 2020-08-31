UK-EU tensions mount ahead of fresh Brexit talks

What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations?



The Brexit process has been thrown into fresh turmoil by reports of Governmentmoves to bring in new laws which would override parts of the WithdrawalAgreement from the EU. Here we look at the big questions surrounding what thenew protocol could mean and how all parties involved have reacted to thisreported change.

