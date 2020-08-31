Global  
 

UK-EU tensions mount ahead of fresh Brexit talks

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:07s - Published
EU's chief negotiator 'worried' as UK reportedly plans new law to override key parts of Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

'We'll find a solution': EU's Michel confident over COVID fund dispute [Video]

"This won't be easy, as there are different interpretations on the table, but I'm totally convinced that we'll find a solution," European Council President Charles Michel told Euronews.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published
What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations? [Video]

The Brexit process has been thrown into fresh turmoil by reports of Governmentmoves to bring in new laws which would override parts of the WithdrawalAgreement from the EU. Here we look at the big questions surrounding what thenew protocol could mean and how all parties involved have reacted to thisreported change.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published
Brexit: Von der Leyen warns no deal if UK breaks 'international law' on Northern Ireland [Video]

The UK government has imposed a mid-October deadline for reaching a trade deal with the EU, while downplaying reports it plans to override divorce deal terms on Northern Ireland.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:25Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

London 'must not play with peace in Ireland' during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker [Video]

"The last thing we want to see is somehow the British government trying to play with peace in Ireland as some sort of negotiating gambit towards fishing rights or state aid," Irish lawmaker Neale Richmond told Euronews.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:16Published
UK "legally obliged" to respect original Brexit deal: Ursula von der Leyen [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:23Published

Europe's week: Brussels politics gears up for busy Autumn [Video]

It was a less than relaxing summer with tensions simmering in the Eastern Mediterranean, and protests in Belarus, now EU politics must face tough talks over the EU's recovery budget, Brexit and spikes..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 07:09Published