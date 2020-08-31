UK-EU tensions mount ahead of fresh Brexit talks

"This won't be easy, as there are different interpretations on the table, but I'm totally convinced that we'll find a solution," European Council President Charles Michel told Euronews.View on euronews
The Brexit process has been thrown into fresh turmoil by reports of Governmentmoves to bring in new laws which would override parts of the WithdrawalAgreement from the EU. Here we look at the big questions surrounding what thenew protocol could mean and how all parties involved have reacted to thisreported change.
"The last thing we want to see is somehow the British government trying to play with peace in Ireland as some sort of negotiating gambit towards fishing rights or state aid," Irish lawmaker Neale Richmond told Euronews.View on euronews
It was a less than relaxing summer with tensions simmering in the Eastern Mediterranean, and protests in Belarus, now EU politics must face tough talks over the EU's recovery budget, Brexit and spikes..