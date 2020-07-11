Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fun for the whole family this Labor Day at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Aquarium

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Fun for the whole family this Labor Day at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Aquarium
Trying to reel in some family fun this Labor Day? Well, fish no further.

Social distance.

- - trying to reel in some family - fun this labor day?

Well, fish- no ... wxxv >> further, i might conjoining line and the aquarium ... which is been open for more than a week now ... while ... learning ... good morning lending is a beautiful day here.

The mississippi aquarium.

The ... words are chirping, the ... guy is ... living in you and your family cannot visit you every ... day is recurve and making you little bit about we'll have going on ... labor day ... will good morning edit ... wonderful day out here on ... on the coast ... and in ... labor day.

It's going to be a great time spent with ... her family, friends and ... come out and just enjoy what we have the offer.

Here we have ... blues under the ... the drone poured that's ... the bill from the boys and girls club here.

There can come outperform at our plaza ... as we open ... we also have ... roughed the crime dog ... .

One of my favorites.

It'll take a ... right on crime ... and louis the lightning ... the soup ... power and our own ... iub otter ... the river water ... is cr aquarium mascot so they're going to be out here today ... were also going to have educators and ambassador animal out ... artifacts to tell you all about some of these wonderful creatures that we have at the emporium ... earlier telling me something about the brown blue and beyond ... the ... following that ... have today.

The iphone ... and the beyond category.

Okay ... part of the ... beyond that we have here is ... we have are at ... and penguins, which will be at our events building cold changing tides ... in this building is really cool because it's a great place for corporate events and birthday parties and stuff ... , but the african penguins is a is a story ... that ... you we have them come in for ... temporary time and were going to have him on exhibit ... from 10 to 4 ... but you can go by ... them in their temporary habit ... that and we give ... everybody loves ... african penguins ... we could potentially get african penguins.

Here is a full-time exhibit ... so ill.

That's one of the ... rings to ... that you'll be able to experience here, but ... it part of the brown to the blue to the beyond is seeing some of the ... rest water animals that we ... find ... here in ... the city and then to the blue with some of our local species and then the beyond ... is ... the other animals ... like harper ... five different continents.

The birds are represented ... that you can come in and ... see ... be totally amazed with the right ... to ... right now ... is by even art.

This is but ... bernard by you and ... and it ... is a unique collection of some of ... rest for the species we have in the city from the paddle ... fish to the ... fish and alligator gar ... .

I think you saw earlier we have an alligator gar the ... five foot-long ... and she is an amazing animal ... and then we'll ... have ... the other the terminals.

The rendered sliders for your belly cougar ... and are alligator snapping turtle and he is 55 pounds and he is an amazing creature when you can see him ... savanna all morning and hang out in ... the that i just love the ... some animals that you ... actually marrying a ... memory that findings that ... cannot people is the ... variance (10 am to type in that ... lives in




You Might Like


Tweets about this

alamobbqco

Alamo BBQ Co Happy Labor Day! BBQ is what makes this day so special, so be sure to celebrate with the Ultimate Backyard BBQ Gril… https://t.co/OihvHh2gKe 29 minutes ago

YakimaHops

Yakima Valley Hops Harvesting some #homegrown hops on this beautiful Labor Day! Whether you’re brewing, gardening, or just relaxing wi… https://t.co/fQiY70fvvL 3 hours ago

Do_You_Nerd

DoYouNerd RT @BillandTed3: This Labor Day Weekend, watch what critics are calling “a feel-good adventure for the whole family!” Bill & Ted Face the M… 3 hours ago

CP_Chicago

Concierge Preferred Looking for something to do with the whole family this Labor day? Look no further than the @FieldMuseum to make thi… https://t.co/zIqtYrLvsk 4 hours ago

SpOlympicsMD

Special Olympics MD Is everyone having fun and staying safe this Labor Day? What is the SOMD family up to this long weekend? Don't worr… https://t.co/rU6cFmzlPg 4 hours ago

JoshuaElias

Joshuaelias @IvankaTrump On this Labor Day, while you are broke, and out of work, and facing eviction Try Something New! Grab y… https://t.co/ciE03rYLhu 4 hours ago

absoluteghsllc

Absolute Grace Healthcare Services LLC Today is an important day to celebrate our loved ones who are part of the labor force. Take this holiday as an oppo… https://t.co/RkGCcHByKN 5 hours ago

StefanMychajliw

Stefan Mychajliw This Labor Day I reflect on my Mom. Her name adorns the Arlene Mychajliw Seneca Babcock Community Center. She worke… https://t.co/BEnt3ljKHR 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Discovery Cove | Morning Blend [Video]

Discovery Cove | Morning Blend

Discovery Cove has an amazing deal for Florida Residents happening now through Sept. 8th.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 07:06Published
Fun Labor Day Experiments For The Whole Family [Video]

Fun Labor Day Experiments For The Whole Family

Kitchen Pantry Scientist Liz Heinecke shares some ideas (4:02). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:02Published
D’Iberville football: Justin Walley offered by Minnesota [Video]

D’Iberville football: Justin Walley offered by Minnesota

University of Minnesota hitting the recruiting scene hard on the Mississippi Gulf Coast also offering D’Iberville’s Justin Walley on the same day, Thursday.

Credit: WXXVPublished