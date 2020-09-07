Labor Day Celebration at the Mississippi Aquarium

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

They also kicked off their first Labor Day with a special celebration.

The Mississippi Aquarium has been open for over a week now and Labor Day was no exception.

Thunderstorms.- - the mississippi aquarium has- been open for over a week now - and labor day was no exception- they also kicked off their firs- labor day with a special- celebration.- news 25's lorraine weiskopf - reports.- - families were welcomed to the - mississippi aquarium on labor - day morning by- mascot bayou the river otter.

A- well as live music from the - boys and girls club blue thunde- drumline.

After - their performance the kids had - chance to check out the - aquarium themselves.- kris riley unit director boys - and girls club forest heights - "they were more excited about coming to the aquarium then the- were about- playing but it's a good - experience.

I look forward to - building partnership with the - aquarium here in gulfport" some of the kids had their- sights set on seeing a few- animals in- particular- nats<i wanna see the sharks>- kris riley unit director boys - and girls club forest heights:- "that was the big talk that was on the bus, aww man i wanna see- the sharks and- alligators and things like that- i don't really know what in - there so it'll be a bit of a- surprise."

While the sharks and alligators- are stealing the show there's - over 200 species that might - catch your interest at the- aquarium.

- ric urban 'we have a lot of - really cool animals her eat the- ms aquarium form crc- - - - alligators and freshwater river- and our aquatics it's always fu- to com- here be with your family and- spend a really cool day here at- the ms aquarium.

" mississippi aquarium also - features animals from what they- call the "brown blue and beyond - - - the brown refers to fish from - the freshwater in upstate - mississippi, while- the blue refers to the fish in- waters of the gulf" lorraine weiskopf: "the beyond gives guest a chance- to see animals from around the- world.

Like these afican- penguins- here in the changing tides- building."

Ric urban: "they're unique animals and we have a couple of- them that would love to see you- how many times can you see a- penguin in mississippi" hanging out with penguins in gulfport,- lorraine-