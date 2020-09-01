Man Fighting For Life After North Philadelphia Triple Shooting
Police say this happened around 11:39 a.m.
Monday along the 2400 block of North 23rd Street.
Robin Cogan RT @pcgvr: No holiday from gun violence. https://t.co/fWOyoOQPCC 5 minutes ago
The Center for Gun Violence Reporting at CCP No holiday from gun violence. https://t.co/fWOyoOQPCC 15 minutes ago
Verdant Square Network PA Police: Man Fighting For Life After North Philadelphia Triple Shooting https://t.co/YS0zL6PIBa 25 minutes ago
Blixy Scrumpfer @JewelleryTales He piloted the mail plane in North Africa before WW2 (read Wind, Sand and Stars) After he became a… https://t.co/m9sebsACcn 2 hours ago
PulpNews Crime #Police: Man #Fighting For Life After North #Philadelphia Triple #Shooting - Sep 7 @ 2:24 PM ET https://t.co/tX43zmm5wq 2 hours ago
Janelle Burrell RT @CBSPhilly: JUST IN: The search is on for a gunman after a shooting in #NorthPhiladelphia leaves a man fighting for his life and two oth… 3 hours ago
CBS Philly JUST IN: The search is on for a gunman after a shooting in #NorthPhiladelphia leaves a man fighting for his life an… https://t.co/3gdwuMH8E4 3 hours ago
Cairns Post The mayor of a Far North community has spoken out after two men were killed and one woman critically injured in a s… https://t.co/7bxWx9qIkL 22 hours ago
Man Fighting For Life After North Philadelphia ShootingPolice say this happened along the 1900 block of North 27th Street.
Police Search For Gunman After Man Shot In North PhiladelphiaHe's now undergoing treatment after being shot in the thigh.
Man Shot, Killed Following Possible Dispute Over Cell PhonePolice say they found the victim bleeding heavily and unresponsive.