Kentucky State Representative Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott announced on Twitter Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She's now thanking healthcare workers for their hard work during the pandemic.

She's urging everyone to follow the c-d-c guidelines.... scott's daughter who is a healthcare worker has tested negative for the virus.

"i am going adhere to health department guidelines and i am self- quarantining for the next 14 days until i get tested again, sunday marked six months since the first covid-19 case was reported in kentucky.