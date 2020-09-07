Global  
 

Kentucky State Representative Tests Positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott announced on Twitter Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kentucky state representative - attica scott - taking to social media announcing - she has coronavirus.... scott telling her twitter followers she was tested last week and got the news -- sunday.

She's now thanking healthcare workers for their hard work during the pandemic.

She's urging everyone to follow the c-d-c guidelines.... scott's daughter who is a healthcare worker has tested negative for the virus.

"i am going adhere to health department guidelines and i am self- quarantining for the next 14 days until i get tested again, sunday marked six months since the first covid-19 case was reported in kentucky.




