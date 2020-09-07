Global  
 

Celebrating Labor Day

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
We talked to park goers celebrating Labor Day in Columbus .

In monitor today is a day set aside to pay tribute to the american worker... but there are millions still looking for work on this labor day.

The most recent numbers show mississippi's unemployment rate in july was 11 point five percent.

A full percentage point above the national average.

A global pandemic wreck the economy but there are signs of improvement... wcbi's bobby martinez talks with one man who says it has been a roller coaster year... pkg "you can easily be homeless."

And it's a reality some americans have faced in 2020.

Covid 19 continues to make an major impact on the economy and millions of americans daily..

Unemployment claims in mississippi reached nearly four thousand for the week ending on august 29th.

And for dennis muzahuzi he spent most of the year driving delivery vans in georgia..

It was struggle to make ends meet..

Sot - dennis muzahuzi - graduate assistant coach, muw men's soccer "the pandemic came in and everything just crashed.

And then some places, we don't get so many packs like they used to order before so now you're driving less, our hours are cut down and you just bring home just peanuts at that time."

So he decided to move to mississippi for a fresh start.

He has taken the job of a graduate assistant for men's soccer team at the w.

Sot - dennis muzahuzi - graduate assistant coach, muw men's soccer "thing is - it's too much driving and it's not giving me what i hoped for.

So i'm passionate about soccer.

I would accept a challenge to fall back a little bit and see where i can go with the soccer program."

Muzahuzi says being disciplined with your money during a pandemic is important.

Sot - dennis muzahuzi - graduate assistant coach, muw men's soccer "now i need to downsize you know.

If i have to now eat different kind of foods, i'm a have to focus now on paying some bills and then food and cut out all the other stuff.

Because you want to get your insurance and stuff, you don't want to fall short on that."

Tag if you need help in finding a job, visit the mississippi department of employment security website.




